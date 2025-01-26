The Kansas City Chiefs are currently gearing up for Sunday evening's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, with the right to go to the Super Bowl on the line. Kansas City got to this point with a relatively easy win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round, but it didn't come without controversy.

During that game against Houston, the Chiefs were the beneficiaries of not one but two controversial personal foul calls, one of which was a roughing the passer and the other being unnecessary roughness, both involving quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The calls did nothing to quiet the growing narrative that the Chiefs have benefited from some questionable officiating over their dynastic run, and recently, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN added fuel to the fire with some statistics over that period, per Paul Hembekides.

Schefter noted on X, formerly Twitter, that the Chiefs have gotten called for zero roughing the passer calls during their current eight-game postseason winning streak, while their opponents have collectively been whistled for six.

Additionally, Kansas City has gotten flagged for just one unnecessary roughness call, while their opponents have been called for four.

Schefter also noted that due to the controversy surrounding the Mahomes calls in the Texans game, “NFL replay assist is expected to expand this offseason into plays that could include the quarterback slide.”

Are the Chiefs favored by the refs?

Superstar teams and players getting the benefit of the doubt on questionable calls has been a tradition in sports long before Mahomes and the Chiefs came to prominence. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, for instance, were the beneficiaries of several infamous calls over the years, including the “Tuck Rule” game against the Raiders.

In basketball, players like Michael Jordan and LeBron James have also been known to get a friendly whistle at times, and fans in Sacramento won't soon forget the fourth quarter of Game 6 of their 2002 playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Still, just because there's a precedent for it doesn't necessarily make it right, and the NFL can bet that fans will be paying extra close attention to how the AFC Championship Game is officiated on Sunday.