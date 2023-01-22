Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has moved up on the postseason wins list once again, this time breaking a tie with Don Shula and matching Tom Landry’s record for second all time.

Reid guided the Chiefs to victory on Saturday in their divisional round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving him his 20th playoffs win. Shula had 19 postseason wins throughout his career for third on the list, while Landry had 20 for second.

Now, only Bill Belichick has more postseason victories than Reid with 31. While it’s impossible for the Chiefs tactician to break that record this year and in the next couple of seasons, he has a chance to claim the second spot on his own and at least chip away the lead of the New England Patriots coach.

Andy Reid has certainly proven himself to be one of the best coaches in NFL history. While he has won just one Super Bowl in his career as a head coach, he remains one of the winningest coaches in league history. In terms of regular season wins, he has 247 for fifth all time–trailing only the likes of Shula, George Halas, Belichick and Landry.

Sure enough, Reid isn’t thinking about his coaching record and individual accolades like that. However, it will certainly be nice to see him make coaching history while leading the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory once again.

With the win against the Jaguars, the Chiefs also took one step closer to returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2020.