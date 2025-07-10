The Kansas City Chiefs are currently preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 NFL season, in which they will attempt to bounce back from their humiliating Super Bowl defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles this past February. It was the third straight AFC championship for Kansas City, but it remains to be seen how the team will respond after the blowout loss on the game's biggest stage.

The Chiefs don't have a ton in the way of wide receiver talent coming into this season, which may put added pressure on second year player and former Texas star Xavier Worthy to produce at even higher level following his strong rookie season.

Worthy may also play a big role in the Chiefs' special teams game, which he recently teased during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

“Will we see you returning punts this year?” wondered Adams.

“Oh man, I don't know. Stay tuned. Stay tuned. I can't drop that yet,” responded Worthy.

“I think every time I touch the ball, I'm liable to score. So if I have that chance to be on punt return or change the game for my team, I'm gonna do it,” he added.

Worthy also talked about his admiration for Devin Hester, one of the great punt returners in NFL history.

“Just his understanding of the leverage and what he's going to do when he gets the ball. He hits the seam better than anybody. He doesn’t slow up, he hits it full speed, and that’s what I feel like as a punt returner needs to be done,” said Worthy.

Can the Chiefs bounce back?

As previously mentioned, the Chiefs could be leaning heavily on Worthy this year to produce not only in (possibly) the special teams department, but also as a wide receiver.

It's unclear how much Travis Kelce has left in the tank at this stage of his career, and Patrick Mahomes has been relatively pedestrian during the last two regular seasons for Kansas City, at least by his Herculean standards.

The Chiefs are slated to kick off their season in early September against the Los Angeles Chargers.