Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are just three days removed from winning a thrilling Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The Chiefs will have their victory parade in Missouri on Wednesday, but then will turn back to football, which includes attempting to lock up two key pending free agents in Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie.

Left tackle Brown Jr. and right tackle Wylie are both slated to hit the open market when the new league year begins next month, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. Both players were on one-year deals, although Brown was on a franchise tender and Wylie had re-signed with Kansas City last March, per Simmons.

“Those guys obviously had good years for us,” Andy Reid said about the two pending free agents on Tuesday. “All these contract things I haven’t gotten with [G.M. Brett] Veach on at all. I kind of stay out of that world, but I think both guys are very well-liked here and I’m sure that Brett will surely make a strong attempt at keeping them here. But we’ll see how that goes.”

Orlando Brown Jr. was traded to the Chiefs along with a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and was named to the Pro Bowl at left tackle in both of the last two seasons. The Chiefs placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Brown in March of 2022, and he signed his franchise tag tender of $16.7 million last August.

“I’m pretty sure I know I’ll be here next year, but we’ll see how things go,” Brown said after winning his first ring with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Andrew Wylie started all 17 games for the Chiefs at right tackle in 2022-23, playing 95 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He signed a one-year, $2.5 million guaranteed deal last March, per Simmons.

Andy Reid hopes to have both Brown and Wylie back on the team next year, as the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to win their third Super Bowl in five tries and cement themselves as a dynasty in the NFL.