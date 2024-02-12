Andy Reid isn't going anywhere...

There had been plenty of talks about Andy Reid calling it a career after Super Bowl 58. In fact, there were even talks claiming that Bill Belichick would take over the Kansas City Chiefs once Reid retires in the offseason.

In order to officially put those rumors to rest, Reid set the record straight and confirmed himself that he's not yet retiring. He then jokingly called out Belichick and Pete Carroll–both of whom parted ways with their long-time teams this offseason–for all the retirement questions coming towards him.

“Yeah. Sure. I'm mad at Belichick and Pete because now I get asked all those questions,” Reid said on the retirement rumors surrounding him after saying that he will be back with the Chiefs next season and he has no intention of hanging it up just yet, per J.A. Adande and Jeff McLane

Andy Reid said he will be back for next season. Has no intention of retiring. pic.twitter.com/6lBdhEiCeM — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 12, 2024

That is certainly music to the ears of Chiefs fans. Kansas City has won three Super Bowls in the last five years, and the team is the first since the 2004 and 2005 New England Patriots teams to win it in back-to-back years. Sure enough, how Andy Reid has set up his team is working very well.

With Reid at the helm, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been able to build continuity. Even after a season when they didn't play to their standards, Reid was able to steer his team to the right direction come the playoffs.

Kansas City has a chance to make more history and build one of the best, if not the greatest dynasty in all of football. And with Reid staying put, their odds of doing just that increase by tenfold.