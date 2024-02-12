The Chiefs expect to have Andy Reid back next season

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said that he fully expects head coach Andy Reid to return in the 2024 season, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

There has been some speculation that Andy Reid could retire, especially after winning Super Bowl 58, but it is clear that the expectation of the organization is that he will return for next season after winning his third Super Bowl with the franchise.

The Chiefs have back-to-back, and no doubt Clark Hunt wants to keep the duo of Reid and Patrick Mahomes together for as long as possible. When asked what his pitch to Reid would be when it comes to returning, Hunt said that Patrick Mahomes is still under contract.

It is not officially confirmed that Reid will be back for the 2024 season, but given everyone's comments and expectations, it would be a surprise if he were to retire this offseason. As long as the Chiefs have Mahomes, Reid will have a great chance to add another Super Bowl run to his collection.

Regardless, when Reid does decide to step away from football, he will undoubtedly go into the Hall of Fame. He had a long, successful run with the Philadelphia Eagles before his stint with the Chiefs, which is much more successful. Those two stints combined make him a shoe-in for the hall.

For now, Reid and the Chiefs will celebrate winning back-to-back Super Bowls. After a while, attention will turn to trying to win a third one in a row next season.