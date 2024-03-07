The Kansas City Chiefs just won yet another Super Bowl less than a month ago, and they are in full dynasty mode. However, the defending champs have a lot of free agents right now, and one of them is their star defensive tackle Chris Jones. Jones has spent his entire career with the Chiefs, but now as a free agent, there have been rumors that he might leave and that he could be joining a division rival.
Who knows what Chris Jones will end up doing, but he did post something on Twitter on Thursday that is getting a lot of attention from Chiefs fans and NFL fans in general.
KC…… pic.twitter.com/yODPsrCYf7
— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 7, 2024
The photo is of Jones and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrating their recent Super Bowl win. What is also intriguing is the phone call tab at the top of the screen that shows that Jones has been on a call for an hour. His caption reads “KC……”
It looks like this cryptic tweet could mean two things. Number one is that Jones just spent a long time talking to the Chiefs and they worked out a deal, and he is hoping that he and his coach can celebrate another Super Bowl title together. Option two is that he and Kansas City had a long discussion about him leaving, and an emotional goodbye could be coming. Who knows what the meaning of it is, but it looks like it could be a good sign for Chiefs fans.
Obviously, keeping Chris Jones on the squad would be huge. He is one of the best DTs in the entire league, and he has been great since his NFL career started in 2016. Last season, Jones racked up 30 total tackles and 10.5 sacks. He had a big year and he was a big reason why the Chiefs had one of the best defenses in the NFL.
The main takeaway from this tweet from Jones is that something newsworthy probably went down today, which means we could learn where he is going to be next season very soon. Cross your fingers, Chiefs fans.