The Kansas City Chiefs will be in the spotlight anew on Thursday when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium as part of the NFL's triple-header on Thanksgiving Day.

The Chiefs have little time to rest after escaping in overtime versus the Indianapolis Colts, 23-20, on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Monday, several players, including wide receiver Rashee Rice and running back Isaiah Pacheco, landed on the injury report, but with different statuses, as noted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

While the Chiefs didn't actually practice, Rice was listed as a limited participant due to a hamstring issue. Pacheco, meanwhile, was listed as a full participant despite being included on the initial report for Week 13 due to a knee injury.

The 25-year-old Rice stepped up against the Colts, tallying eight catches, including two critical ones in regulation and overtime, for a season-high 141 yards.

The 26-year-old Pacheco, meanwhile, sat out his third straight game even though he was a full participant at practice on Wednesday.

With the Chiefs trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, they will need every weapon they can get in the coming weeks, especially Rice and Pacheco, who are key pieces in the offense.

It could be a tough contest against the Cowboys, who are riding on the momentum from their win against the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21, on Sunday. It was a morale-booster for the Cowboys, who stormed back from a 21-point deficit, amid an up-and-down campaign.

The same, however, can be said for the Chiefs, who are aiming to go on a late surge despite a challenging season.

Kansas City has a 6-5 record, while Dallas has a 5-5-1 card.