The Kansas City Chiefs received a shot in the arm on Sunday after outlasting the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, 23-20, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Harrison Butker made the game-winning field goal from 27 yards, as the Chiefs snapped their two-game losing skid and improved to 6-5, including 5-1 at home. More importantly, the win kept their playoff hopes alive.

Kansas City rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat the Colts, who are having a splendid campaign. The defense showed up, disrupting the Colts in their final possessions, including four straight three-and-outs, to secure the victory.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones led the defense anew with his energy. He, however, wasn't too pleased with himself.

“I've got to show up the rest of these games,” said Jones, who had one solo tackle, as quoted by NFL reporter Charles Goldman.

Article Continues Below

“I'm my biggest critic. For me, it's about taking it to practice and transitioning to the game.”

The 31-year-old veteran and three-time champion has been the heart and soul of the defense for several years now, and he understands the responsibility he has on the squad, especially now that the Chiefs are fighting to stay alive.

“For me, it was just about keeping the fans in tune, giving them momentum, making it loud, and creating chaos. Also, it energizes the defense. Energy is contagious, so you've got to continue to promote it,” said Jones in a report from ESPN's Nate Taylor.

It also noted that the Chiefs limited running back Jonathan Taylor, the league's leading rusher, to just 58 rushing yards and hit him behind the line of scrimmage at a season-high rate of 62.5%.