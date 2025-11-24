Despite fans and pundits labeling them as yesterday’s dynasty, the Kansas City Chiefs might still be able to make a playoff push after defeating the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 23-20 on Sunday.

Star tight end Travis Kelce made four catches for 43 yards in the winning effort, but one more broad statistic in particular shows that the veteran may be gearing up for a late-season revival.

“According to Pro Football Reference, Travis Kelce's 84 snaps against the Colts is the most he's played in a single game since 2018 (85 snaps vs. BAL on 12/9). He is 36 years old,” Chiefs radio host Joshua Brisco tweeted.

Kelce has had a serviceable year to this point. Through 11 games this season, the 36-year-old has recorded 54 receptions and earned 674 receiving yards. He has praised his teammates for aiding his success this season.

“I think what you're seeing is I'm a product of my environment right now,” Kelce told ESPN's Nate Taylor. “Everything is predicated off of how the offensive line does and how the guys around us do and, obviously, the chemistry me and [Patrick Mahomes] have been able to accumulate over the years.”

The Chiefs moved to 6-5 after their win against the Colts. While they are currently outside of the playoff picture, Kelce has remained optimistic that the group’s chemistry can take them far.

“I just think the chemistry, how together we are and how much we're willing to fight for each other, it's not a matter of effort,” Kelce said. “It's all just execution. We're in here every single day grinding our tails off trying to get that fixed. You feel it from the coaches. They're tightening things up a little bit so that we focus on those details so that we can play fast and play with a purpose.”

Kansas City will face the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving.