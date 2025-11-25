Ed Kelce does not play about Travis Kelce.

The father of the Travis Kelce as well as retired Philadelphia Eagles star, Jason Kelce, defended his youngest son against critics who have been speaking negatively on Travis' performance this season.

“If anyone questions how good Travis is playing; through week 10 he leads all tight ends in total yardage,” Ed wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him making a touchdown.

So far this year, Travis has had 50 receptions for 631 yards and 4 touchdowns. While his yards per reception are lower than last year, there are other categories in which Travis is succeeding. Right now, Travis is leading all tight ends in total yardage this season, as well as being the record-holder for having the most regular-season touchdowns with 84 for the Chiefs, surpassing Priest Holmes.

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

Following rumors that Travis might be ending his NFL career after his 13th year in the league, the Chiefs tight end spoke about the retirement rumors in a press conference on Nov. 21 per People.

“Seeing my brother go through it and seeing… how the league works,” he told reporters. “The season restarts in April, and I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity to know whether I come back or not.”

“Whether they want me back or not, it's one of those things where I'd like to make that decision before they've got to get draft picks and free agency opens up,” he continued. “So, all of that will be at the end of the season and I won't be thinking about it until then.”

Travis has faced these rumors before with one of the more recent times beginning at the beginning of the season, yet he made the decision to start this season. Now, that his contract ends at the end of the 2025 season, it's still up in the air on when Travis will hang up his cleats for good.