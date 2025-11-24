Following the dramatic comeback by the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Indianapolis Colts, Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, was fired up.

A video has surfaced on social media of Swift in a suite at the game. Swift was seen jumping up and down and embracing someone following the big win.

The Week 12 game between the Chiefs and Colts went down to the wire. The Chiefs' playoff hopes somewhat hinged on the game, as it would be increasingly difficult to make the postseason if they lost.

They were down by 11 points heading into the fourth quarter, and the Chiefs started the period with a fumble. However, they were able to somewhat crawl back and tie it up before the end of regulation.

The Chiefs' defense stepped up big time, forcing a three-and-out to start overtime against the Colts. Their offense would do the rest, thanks to Patrick Mahomes' late-game heroics, getting them in field goal range for Harrison Butker.

Now, the Chiefs get to above .500, and they are still in the hunt for the playoffs. The Colts, meanwhile, dropped to 8-3, but they are still in first place in the AFC South.

Was Taylor Swift at the Chiefs-Colts game?

Yes, Swift made her way to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025, to support Kelce and the Chiefs. She has been a fixture of the team's home games this season.

Perhaps she was the good luck charm the team needed. They will need more of the same in the coming weeks if they hope to return to the playoffs. Just days later, they will play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. America's Team is coming off an upset comeback victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions.

Kelce has had a solid season, rebounding from his last two down years. He has caught 54 passes for 674 yards and four touchdowns through 11 games. Four touchdowns is already one more than he had in 2024. He had five the year before that.

If he continues at this pace, he will top 1,000 yards for the first time since 2022. Kelce is on pace for 1,042 yards and six touchdowns on 83 catches.