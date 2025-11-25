Injuries are playing a huge role for the Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare for the Cowboys. One player who will likely miss the game is tackle Trey Smith. And here are the Chiefs' bold predictions for the Thanksgiving Day clash with the Cowboys.

The Chiefs are 6-5, coming off a big come-from-behind win over the Colts. The Cowboys are 5-5-1, coming off a big come-from-behind win over the Eagles. It should be an interesting and entertaining game.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes with throw for 280-plus yards

The reason Mahomes’ air yardage will be high is that it has to be, if the Chiefs are going to win the game. They won’t be able to rely on their running game. The Cowboys have improved in that area. And the Chiefs rank as a middle-of-the-pack ground attack at No. 14 with 118.3 yards per game.

The Chiefs won’t be able to cover George Pickens — nobody can — and CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys will keep drives alive and score points. So Mahomes will have to be at his passing best to get the team in the win column for this game.

Mahomes said the Chiefs come in with a good mindset after beating the Colts, according to chiefs.com via newsweek.com.

“This is exactly what we needed, to win against a really good team, and the game is not going your way,” Mahomes said. “You could've folded in that situation — and kind of the rest of the season — but guys responded. It was a do-or-die type of thing. Guys made plays happen.”

But Mahomes recognized the team has not arrived, according to athlonsports.com.

“We’re still not where we want to be, but this was big,” Mahomes said. “You know, getting that win against a really good football team, kind of proving it to ourselves that we can play this kind of football game where it’s not always pretty.”

This will be a good test for the Chiefs. It will show whether they’ve built true momentum. Or is it another step backwards toward the end of their dynasty?

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy will hit a big play

Worthy had eight targets and only four catches for 59 yards against the Colts, including a 31-yard reception. And against the Cowboys, look for him to sneak deep for a 40-yard catch or better. Perhaps he even finds the end zone on the play.

Article Continues Below

It has been a disappointing season for Worthy, who hasn’t been able to live up to the hype after a big Super Bowl performance. Remember? He had eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns, even though the Chiefs couldn’t protect Mahomes at all. Where has that gone?

Worthy has only 31 catches for 340 yards in nine games. And he has found the end zone just one time. His long reception for the season is 37 yards.

If Worthy doesn’t step up in a big road game like this, he’s probably locked into a disappointing year.

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt will find the end zone

When the Chiefs get close to paydirt, look for them to lean on Hunt. They may try one of those “cute” Andy Reid plays. It will be Thanksgiving and a national audience after all. But the bread and butter will be Hunt.

The veteran running back is coming off a 30-carry, 104-yard performance against the Colts. That means he won’t get used as much on a short week. But he will get the goal-line carries.

It’s important for the Chiefs to remember the basics, like Hunt at the goal line. It’s part of the little things that Andy Reid talked about before the Colts game, according to NFL.com.

“You've got to take care of the small things, and that's coaches included,” Reid said. “Whether it's volume (or) whether it's fundamentals, you have to take care of those small things. And when I tell you I'm responsible for that, I'm responsible for that, and then the players have to do the same thing. (And) take care of the small things. Why are we having the penalties, and then let's fix that and don't point to the officials (and) don't point here or there, take responsibility for it. If it's fundamentals, if you're on the back end and you need to plant and drive, why didn't we do it? Our offensive line, you didn't step with the right foot. All those things, you control, and you have to take care of those things. Small things, but they all add up.”