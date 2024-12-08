The Kansas City Chiefs were handed a Week 13 victory after a mind-numbing error cost the Las Vegas Raiders the game. The Chiefs improved to 11-1 and clinched a playoff berth with the 19-17 win. Now Kansas City can wrap up the division in a home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.

The Chiefs could get some help on the defensive side of the ball for their playoff run as the team is close to signing cornerback Steven Nelson, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Nelson will visit Kansas City on Monday.

The 10th-year veteran is interested in coming out of retirement to play with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the third round in 2015. Nelson announced his retirement at the age of 31 prior to the start of the 2024 season, citing the desire to spend more time with his family, which included a newborn baby. He last played for the Houston Texans, helping the team beat the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round last season with an interception returned for a touchdown.

Nelson spent the first four years of his career in Kansas City and had his best individual season with the team in 2018. He compiled 69 total tackles, four interceptions and 15 passes defended in his final year with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs seek out defensive help from a former player

Following the strong campaign, Nelson signed a three-year, $25.5 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He parted ways with the team after the 2020 season, catching on with the Philadelphia Eagles for a year before signing with the Texans in 2022.

Nelson had a resurgent season with Houston last year, racking up 63 total tackles, four interceptions and 12 passes defended. His last game in the NFL was in the Divisional round of the 2023 season when the Texans lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite retiring, Nelson kept the door ajar regarding a possible return to the league at some point in the future. It appears that time has come, as the cornerback is on the verge of reuniting with Kansas City for a postseason push.

The Chiefs have a strong defense overall but they’ve been far better against the run than the pass. Kansas City boasts the league’s third best rushing defense but the team is just 23rd against opposing passing attacks.

The Chiefs seem to have a knack for reuniting with former players. After running back Isiah Pacheco was injured earlier this season, Kansas City signed former starter Kareem Hunt. The veteran back has appeared rejuvenated with the team, amassing 727 total yards and six touchdowns in nine games.

Kansas City will look to clinch the AFC West when the Chargers visit on Sunday night. The Chiefs won the first matchup between the teams in Week 4.