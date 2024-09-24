After watching their franchise rusher, Isiah Pacheco, go down with a broken fibula in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs have loaded up their 53-man roster even further with the addition of Kareem Hunt, who signed with the team's practice squad last week.

Joining a rotation headlined by 2024 UDFA Carson Steele and former Bengals battering ram Samaje Perine, Hunt will instantly become the favorite to start at the RB position, but considering he's only been on the roster for eight days, with his run in KC coming back when Eric Benemey was still running the show offensively, he might not immediately return to the form of a running back who led the league in rushing back in 2017.

… then again, Hunt has been successful everywhere he's gone despite having different quarterbacks, head coaches, offensive coordinators, and offensive linemen in front of him, so who's to say he won't be able to pick up the ball and run with it for Kansas City moving forward? The Chiefs have a great offensive line, a savvy OC, and the best quarterback in the business to open up lanes between the tackles; if there was ever an offensive system designed to allow a journeyman running back to immediately walk in an make an impact, it's Kansas City.

Originally drafted in the third round out of Toledo, Hunt has only averaged 457 yards per season over his five years with the Browns. Granted, much of that had to do with sharing carries with Nick Chubb, it also has to do with his diminished yards per average in Cleveland, going from 4.7 in Kansas City to 4.0 with the Browns. While only time will tell if he can take on a bigger role with the Chiefs until Pacheco returns later this season, his addition to the roster is certainly worth the no-risk investment general manager Brett Veach took on bringing him back to town.