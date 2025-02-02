The Kansas City Chiefs are currently gearing up for Super Bowl 59, which is set to take place in New Orleans against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs got to this point with a thrilling home win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game and will look to secure the league's first ever Super Bowl three-peat with a win on Sunday.

One person who knows a thing or two about winning championships is UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley, who is looking for a three-peat of his own this season after leading the Huskies to the last two national trophies.

Recently, Hurley spoke on his admiration for what the Chiefs have been able to establish under head coach Andy Reid.

“They’ve got a culture that screams at you,” Hurley told The Star. “Because of the combination of the head coach, quarterback — it’s never enough for them,” said Hurley, per Shreyas Laddha of the Kansas City Star. “Whether they win the Super Bowl or not — the most impressive thing to me is them going 15-2 in the regular season after they won two in a row. Really, in the last game, they made them lose (because the Chiefs benched starters), but I’m sure they all wanted to play.”

Can the Chiefs do the impossible?

All throughout this regular season, there were concerns about the Chiefs' perceived lack of dominance over the rest of the league despite their 15-2 record, which likely would have been 16-1 had the starters not rested the final week.

While they haven't exactly looked like a force of nature in either of their playoff games so far, there's no arguing with the results, and the Chiefs are now just 60 minutes away from making NFL history as the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

As he so often does, Patrick Mahomes has seemed to take his game to another level in the postseason, and Travis Kelce also turned back the clock with a vintage performance in the Chiefs' win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round.

The Chiefs and Eagles are set to kick things off on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET.