The Buffalo Bills fell 32-29 at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday night, sending the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the third straight year and bringing the Bills' season to a close.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott anticipated the officiating benefiting the Chiefs and feels as though he was correct.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg posted a quote made by McDermott on the officiating in the game.

“I mean, listen, we went into the game,” McDermott said. “We went into the game. And one of my messages to the team, and this happens from time to time is you're going to have to, you're not going to get calls. We're not going to get calls. And I think just when you prepare a team, you prepare them ahead of time, mentally for this is the way it's going to go down. And that's, and you live with that.

That's not the reason why we lost. You start looking at that, you lose sight of all the things, all the adjustments you can make as a team, or as a person, coach, player, what have you to improve who we are and how we do things. So, there's going to be some of that, and you have to be able to be above that and play above that.”

Many people believe that there is something to what McDermott had to say, particularly in relation to a controversial call in which Bills quarterback Josh Allen was ruled short on a fourth-down conversion attempt.

Can Sean McDermott get the Bills over the hump?

With the Bills failing to make it to the Super Bowl once again, head coach Sean McDermott's ability to get the team over the hump is being called into question.

Among McDermott's defenders is Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who remains confident that he can get the job done.

“This is gonna sound weird, I’m just so proud of coach,” Allen said via NBC Sports. “I don’t know why he’s not recognized more in the awards stuff. That’s the cruddy thing about it. But time in and time out, he’s got us in position. . . . We’re fighting to get over that hump, and he gives his life to this. He’s so committed to doing whatever it takes.”

The Bills have had multiple opportunities to get over the hump that have all fallen short, usually having something to do with the Chiefs. Expectations to get the job done will be high for McDermott, Allen and the rest of the Bills in the 2025-26 season.