As the countdown to Super Bowl 59 officially begins, NFL legend Joe Montana discussed Patrick Mahomes' place in history if he leads the Kansas City Chiefs to victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The two-time league MVP won his fifth AFC title with the Chiefs on January 26.

Mahomes has an opportunity to tie Montana with four championships, and become the first quarterback in NFL history to reach that milestone under the age of 30. Montana took time to reflect on the greatness of Mahomes' legacy on Saturday.

“I don't think that he has to do anything to catch up,” Montana said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Along with the Hall of Fame San Francisco 49ers QB, Mahomes would join Terry Bradshaw, Earl Morrall, Johnny Unitas and Sid Luckman.

The 2024-25 campaign wasn't one of Mahomes' best, but he managed to appear in all of the Chiefs' games (with the exception of a meaningless regular-season finale), leading them to a 15-1 record and two crucial playoff wins.

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes approaching history

Along with Mahomes leadership, ability to deliver clutch performances and his overall leadership as the face of Kansas City's franchise, Montana credits Mahomes' poise.

“I think the biggest thing is as a quarterback, you don't always have to be mobile. You just have to be aware of the pressure feel, and be able to move a little bit just to bide time. Because the way the rules are today, your wide receivers are going to get open.”

The timeless play style of Mahomes has gotten much recognition over time, even if you take away the Chiefs' success. He has thrown for 32,352 yards and 245 touchdowns in his eight-year NFL career.

Montana played 15 seasons in the NFL, mostly for the 49ers. He's deemed one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, posting a career 40,551 yards and 273 touchdowns.