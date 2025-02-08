Tom Brady is making some interesting comments about the NFL's biggest game. Brady says losing the Super Bowl is a black mark on the career of any NFL quarterback. The legendary player made the remarks in an interview on the Colin Cowherd show.

“When you lose this game, it's on your resume forever. A loss in the Super Bowl matters more than any loss you're ever going to be a part of,” Brady said on the Herd with Colin Cowherd. The video of the interview is available at the link above.

Brady certainly knows quite a bit on the subject. He has seven Super Bowl rings, and won with two different franchises. He also lost three Super Bowl games, to the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. Brady says after losing his first championship, he worked even harder to win another.

“These Super Bowl moments that I get a chance to partake in, I'm going to put, exhaust every bit of energy I have for this week of games,” Brady added. “No one talks about the 2013 loss to Denver in the championship game. They all tell me about the losses in the Super Bowl though.”

The Super Bowl is Sunday, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Kansas City has now played in five of the last six championship games.

The Chiefs have built a NFL dynasty like Tom Brady had with the Patriots

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is inching closer to Brady on the list of quarterbacks with the most Super Bowls. Mahomes can win his fourth championship with a victory Sunday.

Mahomes can become the fourth NFL quarterback to win four Super Bowls with a win on Sunday. The other three with that many championships are Brady, Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana. Brady has the most of any player with seven rings. He won six with the New England Patriots, and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs and Mahomes did lose a Super Bowl, and that was ironically to Brady and Tampa Bay. Kansas City has rolled ever since, winning the last two championships they played in.

“You want to win this game if you are Patrick. If you don't, you're 3-2 in Super Bowls,” Brady added. “That's not a great feeling.”

Kansas City and Philadelphia play Sunday at 6:30 ET.