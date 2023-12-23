The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two dynamic offensive playmakers for the Christmas battle with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' uncharacteristically average offense will have to make do without a pair of playmakers in Week 16. The defending Super Bowl champions have ruled out wide receiver Kadarius Toney and running back Jerick McKinnon for their Christmas Day clash with the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher.

Toney failed to practice for Kansas City this week, ailed by a hip injury. The talented, inconsistent wideout struggled again in his team's win over the New England Patriots last week, bobbling what should've been an easy catch leading to another unforced interception from Mahomes.

Toney's latest game-changing gaffe—duplicated by his pick-six drop in a season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions—came on the heels of him making national headlines for lining up offsides late in the Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills, negating an epic catch-and-lateral from Travis Kelce that would've given their team an instant-classic victory. Expect Richie James, among others, to see more against Las Vegas with Toney sidelined.

McKinnon also missed all practices leading up to Week 16 while dealing with a groin injury. Kansas City has been notoriously cautious with the 31-year-old's injuries the last couple seasons, ensuring the team's top third-down back and most dangerous receiving threat out of the backfield is healthy as possible for the playoffs. With starter Isaiah Pacheo set to return from injury, he'll likely split third-down reps in the backfield with backup Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Chiefs and Raiders kickoff from Kansas City at 10:00 a.m. (PT) on Monday.