The Chiefs made a Skyy Moore injury move Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly placed wide receiver Skyy Moore on the injured reserve, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reports. Moore is dealing with a knee injury and his regular season will come to an end as a result of this move.

Moore underwhelmed in 2023. The Chiefs had high expectations for him entering the season, but he didn't play a big role on offense.

The 23-year-old recorded just 244 receiving yards and one touchdown across 14 games (eight starts). The Chiefs' receiving core struggled overall. Moore just never found much of a role in the passing attack despite featuring exciting potential.

He is a player more than capable of bouncing back at some point down the road. The Chiefs are surely hopeful that Moore can factor into their long-term plans. For now, Kansas City will have to focus on utilizing other receivers amid Moore's injury.

Chiefs receivers' struggles

The Chiefs receivers haven't found much success in 2023. Drops have been far too common for a receiving core that has one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL throwing the football to them.

Patrick Mahomes has still posted respectable numbers, and Travis Kelce has continued to perform well for the most part from the tight end position. Kansas City has been searching for answers in the receiving core, however.

The Chiefs will need someone to step up in the NFL playoffs. Otherwise, defenses will simply focus on containing Kelce. If another receiver or two can perform well, though, then Kelce should be given more room to potentially break free. And everyone knows that when the Mahomes-Kelce duo gets going, they are almost impossible to stop.