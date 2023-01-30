Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are kings of the AFC once again after dethroning Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals with a 23-20 win Sunday night. And one of the first things Mahomes did after the game was hop on Twitter and post the ever-epic GIF of bowling legend Pete Weber AKA the “WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM!” guy.

Patrick Mahomes did everything he could to tow the Chiefs to a win, and that includes playing hurt. Mahomes appeared to have sustained a lower-body injury in the second half during a play that also left Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman injured. But Mahomes was able to play through the pain.

In perhaps the most crucial sequence of the contest, Patrick Mahomes rushed for five yards with under 20 seconds remaining in regulation and also drew a penalty off the Bengals to help the Chiefs set up the eventual game-winning field-goal kick by Harrison Butker.

Mahomes would end the game with 326 passing yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions while connecting on 29 of 43 pass attempts. Despite a banged-up receiving corps, Mahomes was still able to get the job done together with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Travis Kelce. Valdes-Scantling paced the Chiefs downfield with 116 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight targets, while Kelce had 78 receiving yards on seven receptions and eight targets.

With two weeks to rest and prepare for Super Bowl 57 against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs are hoping that Patrick Mahomes will be 100% healthy when the red carpet rolls down in Glendale.