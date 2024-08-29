One situation that's been looming heavy over the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason has been the potential suspension from the NFL given Rashee Rice's legal situation. Finally, just days before the regular season begins, the NFL spoke its piece on how it will handle his possible suspension. Many experts presumed the NFL would wait to make a decision and their presumptions came true.

“We continue to closely monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review. We will let the legal process play out before making any decisions.”

Rice faces eight felony charges because of his involvement in a car accident in March and assault in early May. A photographer accused Rice of striking him in the face in Dallas. Although the alleged victim wanted his complaint withdrawn and charges dropped.

It's been a few months since Rice has spoken publicly about his troubles, as he did via ESPN in his first public comments.

“I’ve learned so much from that. All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me. . . . Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy.”

No suspension for Rashee Rice, how that helps the Chiefs offense

After leading all Chiefs' receivers in practically every major stat category, expectations are even higher for Rice in 2024. Just ask Patrick Mahomes, who spoke positively given Rashee Rice's showings in the preseason, via Joshua Brisco per Kansas City Chiefs SI.

“I think he's going to be a lot better this year, honestly,” Mahomes began. “Just the way he's able to run routes, it was coming along at the end of last year, but he worked on it this whole offseason and he's in great shape, he's coming in, he's running great routes.”

While Xavier Worthy was used early and often in Week 2 of the preseason, Rice's role as an underneath receiver who can make things happen after the catch looks to be intact.

The Chiefs will be a nightmare to defend this year. Worthy and Hollywood Brown can take the top off of defenses, while Travis Kelce and Rice can sit down in zones and work the short to intermediate game with ease. Worthy's speed will be used in motion to keep defenses off-balance and exploit cracks in man coverage. It seems as though Reid has been studying some elements of Mike McDaniel's offense and vice versa.

The Chiefs begin their season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens during Thursday Night Football on September 5 at 8:20 p.m. EST.