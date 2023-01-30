The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl, thanks to the heroics of Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the game tied at 20-20 and with only under 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Mahomes rushed for five yards and drew a penalty from the Bengals’ defense to help set up a game-winning kick for Kansas City.

PATRICK MAHOMES TURNS ON THE JETS AND DRAWS THE PERSONAL FOUL TO PUT THE CHIEFS IN FIELD GOAL RANGE 😱pic.twitter.com/wDe6rqmnQs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 30, 2023

Mahomes played hurt in the second half after seemingly tweaking his ankle in the third quarter during a play that also left wide receiver Mecole Hardman injured, but the quarterback stayed on the field and finished the game, punctuating it with a brave rushing play to set up the game-winning field goal kicked by Harrison Butker.

All of Twitter erupted during that final sequence that gave the Chiefs the 23-20 win and the ticket to Super Bowl 57.

“Mahomes toughness is off the charts. Also, that was one of the dumbest and most costly penalties in playoff history. Can’t lose your poise/awareness right there,” said Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network.

Robert Griffin III, meanwhile, posted a Michael Jordan The Last Dance meme with Mahomes’ face on MJ along with a caption that says “They been trying to find ways to say someone is better than Patrick Mahomes at Quarterbacking for Weeks.”

Here are more reactions to that wild Bengals-Chiefs ending:

With one leg.. and none of his wide receivers. Mahomes said hop on….we’re headed to Arizona — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 30, 2023

Patrick Mahomes lost the best WR in the league and went on to win the MVP and go to the super bowl with all due respect — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) January 30, 2023

Mahomes finished the game with 326 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 29 of his 43 pass attempts.

The Chiefs will now prepare for a Super Bowl showdown against NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles.