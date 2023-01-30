The Kansas City Chiefs might have lost an offensive weapon downfield after wide receiver Meole Hardman went down with an apparent upper-body injury in the second half of the AFC Championship Game at home versus Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Mecole Hardman was hurt on the play, but he is able to walk off under his own power. It looks like Patrick Mahomes may have tweaked the injured ankle there,” reports Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.

Patrick Mahomes was also seen limping on the same play where Hardman got injured, but continues to be in the game.

Patrick Mahomes is limping after throw to Mecole Hardman pic.twitter.com/b8QrT14xFm — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 30, 2023

Mecole Hardman, however, has not been ruled out officially of the game, so there’s a chance he could be back on the field and help Mahomes and the Chiefs’ attack.

“Mecole Hardman continues trying to stretch and run on the sidelines right now. It seems at least possible that Kansas City is going to get him back. But for now, he remains without a helmet,” via Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

Before suffering the injury, Hardman managed to pull down two catches for 10 receiving yards on three catches. If he ended up getting ruled out for the rest of the game, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be the top options downfield for an already hurting Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with more than just injuries to Mahomes and Hardman in this Bengals game, with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed also getting hurt midgame versus the Bengals.