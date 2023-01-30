The Kansas City Chiefs might have lost an offensive weapon downfield after wide receiver Meole Hardman went down with an apparent upper-body injury in the second half of the AFC Championship Game at home versus Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Mecole Hardman was hurt on the play, but he is able to walk off under his own power. It looks like Patrick Mahomes may have tweaked the injured ankle there,” reports Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.

Patrick Mahomes was also seen limping on the same play where Hardman got injured, but continues to be in the game.

Mecole Hardman, however, has not been ruled out officially of the game, so there’s a chance he could be back on the field and help Mahomes and the Chiefs’ attack.

“Mecole Hardman continues trying to stretch and run on the sidelines right now. It seems at least possible that Kansas City is going to get him back. But for now, he remains without a helmet,” via Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Joseph Ossai Bengals Chiefs

Bengals defenders back emotional Joseph Ossai after brutal game-ending penalty vs. Chiefs

R.P. Salao ·

Joe Burrow, Chiefs, Bengals, Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow’s stern take on Bengals’ brutal loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Eagles

Chiefs’ Andy Reid sends direct message to Eagles after beating Bengals for Super Bowl berth

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Before suffering the injury, Hardman managed to pull down two catches for 10 receiving yards on three catches. If he ended up getting ruled out for the rest of the game, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be the top options downfield for an already hurting Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with more than just injuries to Mahomes and Hardman in this Bengals game, with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed also getting hurt midgame versus the Bengals.