Although his stand-off with Jimmy Butler is not producing the results he intended, Miami Heat president Pat Riley is a shrewd businessman. The five-time championship-winning head coach wisely filed multiple trademarks for the term “three-peat” over the last few decades, attempting to capitalize on both the greatness of his teams and the eventual market demand for the phrase. With the Kansas City Chiefs chasing their third straight Super Bowl win, Riley is ready to cash out.

“The Godfather” and the NFL are making a deal for the rights to “three-peat,” per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. Future earnings from the league's use of it will go to the Pat Riley Family Foundation. Heat fans eagerly hope that the executive and part owner can work this type of magic at the NBA trade deadline. And the Chiefs hope that they can validate the NFL's purchase.

Chiefs seek immortality in Super Bowl 59 face-off with Eagles

Patrick Mahomes is already a legend before even stepping into New Orleans' Caesars Super Dome on Sunday. If No. 15 and Kansas City can vanquish the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in three years, he will gain considerable ground in the greatest-of-all-time argument. Moreover, the team as a whole will stand in a category of its own.

No dynasty has ever claimed three consecutive Super Bowl titles. The Chiefs are a polarizing franchise, due to multiple reasons, but their consistent brilliance is indisputable. Philadelphia is going to do everything possible to prevent the NFL from using its new trademark, however.

Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, a ferocious defense and a strong offensive line should be ready to battle the champions. But Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and head coach Andy Reid have been known to unleash a counter punch when necessary. Super Bowl 59 has all the makings of a classic.

Pat Riley will surely be following the action. The 79-year-old has never achieved a three-peat himself, but his charity stands to benefit greatly if the Chiefs finish their mission.