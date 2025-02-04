The 2025 NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 6. In what was anticipated to be a slow and quiet deadline, the league has already been altered with stars like Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, and Zach LaVine all being traded before the deadline.

When the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers came together to swap Doncic and Davis, the NBA world was sent into shock. Nobody saw this move coming, and many teams are now attempting to figure out if they have what it takes to pull off this season's next biggest trade.

How does Doncic being in Los Angeles and Fox being with Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs impact the crowded Western Conference playoff picture? Will the Milwaukee Bucks end up making a big move in the East to get Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo more help?

There will be quite a few trades made between now and the time the NBA trade deadline passes on Thursday. Keep this page bookmarked, as it will be updated routinely to include every trade that goes down with full details and news.

Stay up to date with the latest NBA trade deadline intel and rumors: Latest NBA trade deadline intel

2025 NBA trade deadline tracker

Mavericks add Caleb Martin after Luka Doncic trade: The Philadelphia 76ers traded Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks for Quentin Grimes and their own 2025 second-round pick back.

Hornets, Thunder swap future draft picks: The Charlotte Hornets traded a conditional 2030 second-round pick from Denver to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2029 second-round pick originally owned by Phoenix.

Spurs, Kings, Bulls make 3-team trade involving De'Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine: The San Antonio Spurs have acquired All-Star De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin from the Sacramento Kings for Zach LaVine, three first-round picks, and three second-round picks. Chicago receives Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, and a 2025 first-round pick.

Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis trade shocks the NBA: In a crazy, unforeseen move, the Los Angeles Lakers have traded Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris. The Utah Jazz receive Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.

Clippers trade PJ Tucker to Utah: The LA Clippers have agreed to trade PJ Tucker, Mo Bamba, and a a 2030 second-round pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills.