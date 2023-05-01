Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Shaq Barrett of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost his two-year-old daughter due to drowning, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Patrick Mahomes write a heartfelt message to the Barrett family on Twitter when he heard the news.

“Prayers to the entire Barrett Family 💔🙏🏾” Patrick Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

The news shook the NFL world, and the Buccaneers released a statement on Twitter. The gesture from the Chiefs quarterback was one of many seen throughout the league.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the Buccaneers’ statement reads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Arrayah Barrett reportedly fell into the family pool, and authorities responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. Arrayah Barrett was taken to a hospital where lifesaving measures were taken, but not successful. The Tampa Police Department released a statement saying it believed that the death was accidental and tragic.

Shaq Barrett is an eight-year NFL veteran, he played the first four years of his career with the Denver Broncos, before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2019 season. In 2019, he recorded 19.5 sacks. He won the Super Bowl with the 2020 team.

The death of his daughter is tragic, and along with Mahomes, many around the NFL and sports world in general are thinking of Barrett and his family.