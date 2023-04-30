The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Bucs star linebacker Shaq Barrett drowned Sunday morning in the family pool.

2-year-old daughter of Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowns in family pool https://t.co/hjivEWRfum — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 30, 2023

Arrayah Barrett reportedly fell into the pool and authorities responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. She was taken to an area hospital and lifesaving measures were taken, but they were unsuccessful.

An investigation to the death is proceeding, but it is not believed to be suspicious. The Tampa Police Department issued a statement saying it believed the death was both accidental and tragic.

The Bucs organization offered a message of sympathy to Barrett and his wife Jordanna after the death of their daughter.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Barrett just completed his 4th season with the Bucs and he is an 8-year NFL veteran. He was limited to 8 games last season as a result of a torn Achilles suffered in a Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He had 31 tackles, 3.0 sacks and 6 tackles for loss at the time of the injury.

Barrett is considered one of the best linebackers in the league when healthy. He had 51 tackles, 10.0 sacks and 9 tackles for loss in the 2021 season when he played in 15 games for the Bucs.

Barrett had the best season of his career in 2019 when he had 58 tackles, a league-best 19.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. He has made the Pro Bowl twice during his tenure with Tampa Bay.

Prior to signing with the Bucs, Shaq Barrett spent 4 years with the Denver Broncos.