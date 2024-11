Patrick Mahomes now holds the Kansas City Chiefs' all-time franchise record for touchdown passes. The Chiefs star quarterback surpassed Len Dawson after throwing his 238th touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, per Chiefs Communications. This is yet another impressive feat for Mahomes, who is unquestionably on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

The Chiefs lead the Raiders 10-3 as of this story's writing.

More to come on this story.