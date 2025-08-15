Patrick Mahomes shared how fans of superstar Taylor Swift will infiltrate the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp this year.

The megastar is dating Travis Kelce, a Chiefs tight end, and shared that her fans (who are lovingly called Swifties) will impact the team's camp.

“I’m interested to see what camp looks like this year,” Mahomes said on July 21st, the first day of Chiefs training camp via the first episode of the team's docuseries The Kingdom. “Obviously, we got a big fan base with the Swifties coming. I’m interested to see if it’s even crazier, if that makes sense.”

He added, “We’ve got a lot of media around us.”

Swift has been dating Kelce since 2023, and he was greeted with a sign reading, “Go Taylor’s boyfriend.”

Kelce is entering his 13th year in the NFL, and after the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 it was rumored that the three-time Super Bowl champ was hanging up his cleats for good. However, he debunked the rumors on his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on the show back in March.

Travis continued: “I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

Swift had a hand in the decision an insider via Page Six revealed as the pair “definitely discussed [the decision] as a couple.”

“She didn’t want Travis to retire. She wanted him to go out on a high note,” the insider added.

Swift has been supporting Travis behind the scenes which the tight end showed his gratitude.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” he said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “She loves coming to Arrowhead [Stadium] and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I’ve got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”

During The Kingdom docuseries, Travis explained how motivated the team for next season.

“This is our dream job,” Travis said. “Everybody has spent their entire lives wanting to play in the National Football League. Not only that, but play for championships. Play for Super Bowls.”

He added, “I think the model of success is just the desire to keep finding new ways to reach the mountaintop, and to have the fire to do it every single year.”

ESPN will broadcast the first two episodes of The Kingdom at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. CT on Thursday, August 14. All six episodes will be available on ESPN+ and Disney+ following the original broadcast.