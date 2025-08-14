Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sees Patrick Mahomes’ job much like one far from the football field. Instead, Reid sees Mahomes taking the game out to pasture.

“It's a little bit like being a farmer,” Reid said. “I've never been a farmer, but you always hear that there's always work to be done. Being a quarterback is a lot like that. The game is always changing, your offense is changing, and then that personnel changes.”

That philosophy has shaped Mahomes’ approach in his ninth season. On the first play of the first 7-on-7 period at training camp, he dropped back and launched a perfectly placed deep ball over cornerback Jaylen Watson into the hands of rookie receiver Xavier Worthy. The crowd roared, but Mahomes quickly moved to the next rep, intent on making each throw as precise as the last.

Reid, entering his 27th training camp, often positions himself 10 yards behind Mahomes to see the play unfold from the quarterback’s view. His message has been consistent. Push the ball downfield.

Mahomes has embraced the challenge, working from a more stable base in the pocket to improve his accuracy on throws of 15 yards or more after a down year in that category. The early results have impressed teammates, with tight end Robert Tonyan calling Mahomes’ anticipation and precision “incredible.”

Patrick Mahomes is ready to lead a revitalized Chiefs squad this season

Last season, injuries and shaky protection limited deep shots. This year, with first-round pick Josh Simmons at left tackle and improved depth across the offensive line, Kansas City expects Mahomes to have more time to test defenses vertically.

Camp has already featured contested catches from Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, and rookie Jalen Royals, all benefiting from Mahomes’ knack for putting the ball exactly where it needs to be. Royals learned quickly to run routes as Mahomes instructs, a lesson that has already paid off in practice.

Mahomes believes this aggressive approach will define the Chiefs’ offense in 2025.

“Sometimes you try to do too much when you have too much information,” Mahomes said of anticipating certain coverages. “I felt at times these last few years I've done that, just being smart and being able to see stuff. But it's football. If you think it's one-on-one and your guy can beat that guy, let him have a chance to make a play.”

Guided by Reid’s farmer mindset, Mahomes is planting seeds now for another season filled with highlight throws.