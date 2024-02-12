The Kansas City Chiefs have defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 after Patrick Mahomes' overtime TD pass to Mecole Hardman.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won Super Bowl 58, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

It was a competitive game throughout. The Chiefs and 49ers both struggled from an offensive standpoint early. The field goal kickers ended up stealing the show early in the contest. 49ers kicker Jake Moody set a new Super Bowl record for the longest field goal at 55 yards, but that was later surpassed by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker who made a 57-yard attempt.

The offenses displayed signs of life toward the end of the fourth quarter, and both made deep runs into their opponent’s territory. Both the 49ers and Chiefs ultimately turned to their field goal kickers once again, however, and the game headed to overtime with the score tied at 19 apiece.

Following a 49ers field goal in overtime, Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman in the red zone for the game-winning touchdown.

