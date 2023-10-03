Not many expected that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson would have a better performance on Sunday night than Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, but that was exactly what happened. Although the Chiefs ended up winning the game, 23-20, Wilson undeniably had a great showing, and Mahomes made sure to let the Jets QB know that when they met in the middle of the field after the contest.

“Hey, you played like f****** Aaron Rodgers. You got the f****** talent. Just go out there and ball,” Mahomes said, as he tried to boost the confidence of Wilson.

Even with the loss, Wilson should feel encouraged by how he played versus the reigning Super Bowl champions. Many thought he would buckle under pressure again and create a mess under center, but he stepped up and balled out against a heavy favorite at home.

Wilson passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 28 of his 39 throws. He had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter that resulted in the Jets never getting the ball back, but his overall body of work versus the Chiefs must have helped his image in the eyes of many people previously calling for New York to make a switch at the quarterback position.

As for Mahomes, he can't be satisfied with the performance he came up with on Sunday. He went just 18-for-30 for 203 passing yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed seven times for 51 yards.

The Chiefs next face the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 5.