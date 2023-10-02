New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke about Zach Wilson's play in the team's 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, expressing confidence about the team.

“If he plays like that we're going to win a lot of football games,” Robert Saleh said, via Antwan V. Staley of the New York Daily News.

The Jets made this game against the Chiefs a lot closer than pretty much anyone expected, and Zach Wilson played a solid game against one of the AFC contenders. Wilson completed 28-of-39 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a two-point conversion.

Wilson's one fault was a fumbled snap that resulted in a turnover when the Jets were toward midfield. At that point the Jets were down 23-20 with 7:24 left in the game.

The Jets fell t0 1-3, but Saleh and the team seem confident they can win games if Wilson can replicate this type of performance.

Next week is a chance for the Jets to get back on track. They will be on the road against the Denver Broncos, who are 1-3 and have not looked great, even in their win against the Chicago Bears this week. After that, it will be a tough game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Regardless, the Jets have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. If Wilson can replicate this type of performance, we will be able to see if Saleh is right about his team. It will be intriguing to see if Wilson can take this positive momentum into next week against a weak opponent.