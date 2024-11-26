The Kansas City Chiefs have tinkered with their roster, and Patrick Mahomes said he wants more blowouts. But defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton focused on saving a young kid who fell from the stands after the Chiefs win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Watson walked toward the locker room as the boy fell toward the ground, according to a post on X by MLFootball.

“TRENDING: A young #Chiefs fan fell out of the stands and onto the field after Sunday’s game. Thankfully, KC lineman Tershawn Wharton was there to help him.”

The incident happened after the Chiefs’ 30-27 road win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. As Wharton and other Chiefs’ players walked toward the tunnel, the quick reflexes of the 26-year-old protected the kid from a potentially harmful fall.

Chiefs DE Tershawn Wharton part of the mix

An undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T, the 6-foot-1, 280-pounder joined the Chiefs in 2020. Wharton played in 33 games over his first two seasons, drawing two starting assignments and recording four sacks and 56 total tackles.

Wharton appeared in only five games in 2022 but again played a full slate in 2023. He has appeared in all 11 games for the Chiefs this season. Wharton has 2.5 sacks and 19 tackles this year with a career-high-tying five quarterback hits.

Andy Reid seems to have a fondness for the efforts of Wharton, whose nickname is “Turk,” according to kansascity.com.

“Nobody practices harder, nobody works harder than ‘Turk,’” said Reid. “He’s not the biggest guy. But he’s physical and very strong. And (he) has a great lower body for playing inside there, and utilizes all of it — along with his quickness. I would tell you from where he came from to where he is today, there has been a lot of work that has gone into it by him. And persistence. And it’s paying off for him.”