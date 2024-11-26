The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL as per usual. Kansas City is 10-1 heading into Week 13 and is in complete control of their destiny as the playoffs approach. They are bringing in some reinforcements on the offensive line ahead of a late-season playoff push.

The Chiefs signed free agent tackle DJ Humphries on Monday, per Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. The transaction came across the NFL's daily personnel notice. Kansas City has yet to announce the move, perhaps because there was no corresponding move needed to add Humphries to the roster. The Chiefs have rostered only 52 players since Week 10.

Humphries was a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent his entire career in Arizona, but suffered a back injury late in the 2022 season that placed him on injured reserve. The Cardinals cut Humphries in March. Now he joins a Chiefs team that is trying to make NFL history with a third consecutive Super Bowl victory.

Humphries was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and has started in all 98 games played throughout his NFL career.

With the final roster now full in Kansas City, the Chiefs will now face some difficult choices later this season. Both defensive end Charles Omenihu and running back Isiah Pacheco are slated to return from injured reserve this season. When they do, the Chiefs will have to cut players to make space for them on the final roster.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes ‘blowouts' request after last-second win

The Chiefs may be one of the best teams in the NFL, but that doesn't mean they are winning by 50 points every week.

In fact, blowouts have been hard to come by for the Chiefs in 2024. Kansas City's biggest win of the season came in Week 5 against the Saints with a score of 26-13.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is ready to have some blowouts after winning a nailbiter against the Panthers on Sunday.

“You want to have some blowouts,” Mahomes said. “You want be a little calmer in the fourth quarter. I've always said it can be a good thing as you get to the playoffs and later in the season, just knowing that you've been in those moments before and knowing how to kind of attack it.”

“But I would love to win a game [before] the very last play.”

It would obviously be ideal to start winning some games by a wider margin, especially heading into the playoffs. But ultimately, Chiefs fans will be pleased as long as their team keeps winning.

Next up for the Chiefs is a Week 13 matchup against the Raiders on Black Friday.