The Kansas City Chiefs have a history of plugging in lesser-known players into their Patrick Mahomes led offense and just making things work. Recently it was revealed that Coach Andy Reid's team may have a potential new receiving target for Mahomes in mind: Darnell Mooney, the Bears receiver who was a fifth-round draft pick in 2020 out of Tulane.
The news came at a time when Adam Schefter spoke to Chris Jones about his massive news contract. Mahomes had a hot take in response to Jones' deal as only he could.
The Mooney news has fans wondering exactly what could go down in the coming days, as the former 1,000 yard receiver's status remains up in the air.
Darnell Mooney a Possible Target
Mooney had just over 400 yards receiving for Bears Coach Matt Nagy's team. Nagy and the Bears had a rough year as Justin Fields was in and out of the lineup and the Bears never quite found their rhythm. The Chiefs could bring Mooney aboard as a shifty and dependable receiving threat for Mahomes.
Mooney is a free agent, as noted by Jeremy Fowler on Twitter.
The #Chiefs, among others, remain interested in free agent receiver Darnell Mooney, who had a 1,000-yard season under Chiefs OC Matt Nagy from their days with the Bears.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2024
Many Chiefs fans in the comments section seemed to indicate they thought bringing Mooney board would be a good move.
Chiefs Need Receiving Help
The Chiefs did not have a 1,000 yard receiver last season with Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice coming closest to reaching the mark. The Andy Reid led team has won three Super Bowls with Mahomes at the helm and should be an NFL favorite to win their fourth next season.
Adding Mooney could stabilize a receiving corps that could use more depth and staying power next season.