Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes couldn't hide his delight after the team reached a deal to keep Chris Jones for the foreseeable future.
Both the Chiefs and Jones were interested in a reunion amid their Super Bowl dominance over the past couple of years, and while it wasn't easy, the two sides have come to an agreement on Saturday. Jones will now be the highest-paid defensive tackle after after he agreed to a five-year deal that includes $95 million in guaranteed money.
After hearing the news and seeing Jones himself confirm the development, Mahomes took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the development. He simply shared a grinning face with smiling eyes emoji, clearly speechless and giddy over the return of his teammate.
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 10, 2024
Patrick Mahomes also re-shared the report about Chris Jones' contract agreement with the Chiefs, highlighting how Jones also becomes the highest-paid defensive tackle EVER with the deal. Additionally, the Kansas City quarterback seemed please by Jones, who shared his excitement to have “5 more years of greatness” with the team and the possibility of winning a Super Bowl three-peat. Mahomes reposted the declaration by the 29-year-old defensive star.
KC….5 more years of greatness! 3x pic.twitter.com/gds8ecwCmJ
— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 10, 2024
Mahomes has every reason to be happy about Jones' return. After all, he was the defensive anchor of a Kansas City team that relied heavily on its defense to make the playoffs amid the offense's regular season struggles.
With Jones back in the fold, the Chiefs' chances to really become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls definitely improved.