During an interview with Jim Gray and Tom Brady on "Let's Go," Andy Reid discussed the requirements for successfully defending a Super Bowl title.

One this is for sure: both Tom Brady and Andy Reid know what it takes to win Super Bowls. Brady built his legend in New England, leading the Patriots to six Super Bowls in his time with the organization. Meanwhile, Reid is the mastermind behind a rising dynasty in the Chiefs who have made it to six consecutive AFC Championship games since 2018 and have won two Super Bowls in the Patrick Mahomes era.

So, when Reid joined Brady's Let's Go SiriusXM program, it made sense that the two talked about what it took to win championships at the game's highest level. Host and renowned journalist Jim Gray asked Brady and Reid to talk about the thought process that goes into trying to win back-to-back championships in successive years as Brady & the Patriots won consecutively in 2004 & 2005 and the Chiefs aim to do the same this season.

“It's hard to win one Super Bowl. So to win two of them and back-to-back years, I mean…it's very, very difficult. I think the teams that I was on that were able to do great things year after year, it was the character of the players, the coaches, and the system. that we had that brought the best out of everybody in the biggest moments. And, you know, we always try to put a lot of pressure on our players all the time to succeed, whether it was an O. T. A. Practice, where there was a training camp practice, whether it was a joint practice, a preseason game, the pressure was always on. It was never Hey, this is a I always remember coach Belichick would come into me and he'd say this is a big You know, and we joke because all those years I had 20 years of big days, you know, because everyone was important. And that's how we saw it.”

Reid then followed up, agreeing with Brady and sharing his experience attempting to repeat as champions.

“Yeah…you said it. It's, I mean, it's tough to get, get to the Super Bowl period and then to be able to back to back it. You taught us part of that lesson, not only as a player, and with the Patriots, but also you kicked our tail at Tampa Bay. You know, there's a certain attitude and toughness that you've got to come into each game with, and you presented that to us down there. It was a good learning experience for our guys.”

Ironically, the Chiefs attempted to repeat as champions in 2021 but their hopes were thwarted by the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Now, the Chiefs will try again against Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11th.