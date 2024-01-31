Tom Brady had a stone cold take on the rise of Brock Purdy in the Bay Area.

The San Francisco 49ers are gunning for their sixth Super Bowl title as a franchise with preparation this week leading up to the game on February 11 in Las Vegas.

The 49ers got great news this week in the form of a marketing deal from the NFL for a spouse of one of the team's key players. Bold predictions for the big game were released.

One of the focal points for the big game will be Brock Purdy, who eviscerated the Detroit Lions on the ground and through the air as part of a historic second half comeback.

Purdy has been doubted for many years, going back to his selection with the final pick in the NFL Draft in 2022. Since then his career has been a whirlwind of victories of both the regular season and playoff variety, along with an injury that ended up as a big setback during last year's playoffs.

He threw for 31 touchdowns against 11 interceptions this season and had over 4,280 yards passing. Now, he's getting a fresh take from the man most people regard as the GOAT of the quarterback position, former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady Waxes Poetic on Brock Purdy

Brady may have spotted a few similarities between his game and Purdy's while describing the 49ers star recently.

Speaking to Pat McAfee, Brady discussed what drives Purdy including his low draft position, similar to Brady's when he came out of the University of Michigan after beating Alabama in the Orange Bowl.

Brady proved the doubters wrong, and now Purdy is taking the chip on his shoulder and doing the same vs. his NFL opponents.

"Brock Purdy has done a great job and I know he's got a chip on his shoulder.. I have so much respect for the 49ers organization and Kyle Shanahan" @TomBrady #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jn4HaCuK0c — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 30, 2024

Purdy Has Tall Task Ahead of Him vs. Mahomes

Purdy's Super Bowl LVIII opponent Patrick Mahomes has had two incredible Super Bowls and one bad one.

Mahomes has won two of three appearances but lost to Brady's Bucs in 2021, completing just over 53 percent of his passes.

Altogether, Mahomes has five touchdown passes against four interceptions in three Super Bowl appearances.

Those numbers alone should give Purdy and Niners fans hope as the big game draws closer with each passing day.