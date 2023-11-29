Travis Kelce of the Chiefs addressed an incident in which he pulled a Raiders player away from his teammate on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got into a bit of an altercation on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, pulling a player away because he was trying to rip the ball out after a play was over, and he talked about it on the New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment with his brother Jason Kelce.

“You know I think when you tackle a guy, you shouldn't try to rip the ball out when the guy is on the ground,” Travis Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. “The play is over. Why are we doing that?”

Jason Kelce went on to say that he loves when players protect their teammates, and that he would take the 15-yard penalty all day, while Travis Kelce said you have to be mindful of the situation.

“Not all day, you gotta be smart about it, you gotta be smart about it. Wrong time,” Travis Kelce said on New Heights.

The Kelce brothers went on to say that they have seen this type of thing from both offense and defensive players, and that they are not trying to blame just defensive players for instances like what happened in the Chiefs vs Raiders game on Sunday.

The Chiefs ended up beating the Raiders 31-17, and they moved to 8-3 on the season. They will play the Green Bay Packers on the road this week before coming home to host the Buffalo Bills. It will be interesting to see if they are able to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.