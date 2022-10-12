Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce recently joined Jason Kelce on their Youtube show, “New Heights.” The duo discussed a number of interesting topics, including the Chiefs vs Tampa Buccaneers game that was originally slated to be played in Germany, per New Heights presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment.

“The Bucs decided they wanted to play us in their stadium since it was a Buccaneers home game,” Travis Kelce said. “Always next year. I think we did get the bid for next year. Keeping my fingers crossed man.”

The Buccaneers will play in Germany later this year. The Chiefs will potentially play in Germany next year according to Travis Kelce.

Kansas City did not mind playing in Tampa Bay this season, as they defeated the Buccaneers 41-31. Kelce reeled in 9 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

He’s enjoyed a sparkling start to the 2022 campaign. Travis Kelce played a pivotal role in the Chiefs’ recent Week 5 come from behind win against the Las Vegas Raiders. The tight end tallied 7 receptions, 4 of which went for touchdowns. He is clearly Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target with Tyreek Hill out of the picture.

The Chiefs will look to keep rolling after moving to 4-1 following their latest win. They have answered the call in 2022 despite some preseason concerns.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is hopeful that Kansas City will play in Germany next year. He was looking forward to it in 2022 but the Buccaneers had no intention of playing a home game against the Chiefs away from their home stadium.