At one point in the game, things were looking grim for the Kansas City Chiefs as they fell into a deep 17-0 hole against the Las vegas Raiders on Monday night. Unsurprisingly, though, the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce came up big for the Chiefs as they mounted an epic comeback victory against the Raiders. After a hard-fought battle, it was the Chiefs who escaped with a 30-29 win in what turned out to be an absolute nail-biter.

After the game, Kelce was being interviewed on the broadcast following his epic four-touchdown performance. Mahomes could not help but butt in as he sent an endearing message for his partner-in-crime on live television (h/t NFL on Twitter):

“I love this dude right here, baby,” Mahomes said. “This is my dog.”

Kelce was clearly delighted with Mahomes’ declaration of love, and the pair hugged it out in a moment that Chiefs fans will love to see.

Their unmatched chemistry was on full display yet again on Monday night as Kelce caught all of Mahomes’ touchdown passes on the evening. The Chiefs star quarterback went 29-of-43 for his passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns. Kelce, on the other hand, caught 7-of-8 targets as he entered the record books with his eye-popping display. The Chiefs stud is now just the fourth tight end in NFL history to score at least four touchdowns in a single game.

To say that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are one of the most dangerous duos in the NFL today would be a huge understatement.