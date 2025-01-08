The Kansas City Chiefs look like one of the best teams in football, as has become tradition. Kansas City finished the regular season with a record of 15-2, which is tied for the best record in the league. The Chiefs control the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and have a bye during the Wild Card round.

Jason Kelce shared a theory with Travis Kelce after Kansas City's Week 18 loss against the Broncos. Jason said that some fans believe the Chiefs lost that game on purpose to spite the Bengals.

“Well, there's some people alleging that it was a purposeful letting get your ass kicked,” Jason Kelce said before quickly clarifying that this isn't what he thinks happened.

“[I'm not] scared of f****** nobody,” Travis Kelce responded. “I wanted him in the f****** playoffs, I want to slay every dragon one by one like Mortal Kombat. I don't even want this to be like we play the lowest seed. Just give me the best teams.”

The Bengals beat the Steelers on Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive. They needed the Chiefs and Jets to win to punch their ticket to the postseason. The Jets won their game, but the Chiefs did not.

Now both the Bengals and Chiefs will be watching the Wild Card round of the playoffs at home.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce loves playing the best of the best, including Joe Burrow and the Bengals

One reason why Kelce was so passionate in his response is because he loves playing high-quality opponents.

“AFC, NFC, give me all of them Mortal Kombat style,” Kelce continued. “I'll go through every f****** one of them and just give them my best f****** effort. I ain't scared of a single soul, man.”

Kelce's competitive spirit is one reason why he has dominated the NFL for the past several seasons.

“You didn't wanna see the Bengals in Burrowhead or in Cincinnati,” Jason Kelce joked.

Kelce fired back by suggesting that the Chiefs and Bengals duke things out during the offseason.

“I'll play em at the Walmart parking lot,” Travis Kelce responded. “I don't give a s***. We can have our own game in the offseason. Where we really duke it out again. Listen, I love competing against the greatest. The Bengals were a fun ass f****** team to watch there towards the end of the season.”

Unfortunately, Kansas City will not get a chance to play Cincinnati in the regular season in 2025. These two teams will both have to make the postseason to keep their rivalry alive.