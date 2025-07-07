The Hunt family is heartbroken over the tragic loss of a young relative of Clark Hunt, the chairman, and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs after devastating flash floods hit Texas this past weekend.

Nine-year-old Janie Hunt, a member of the Hunt family, was one of the victims who drowned in the flooding at Camp Mystic, a Christian girls' camp along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County. The family confirmed that she died on Sunday, according to statements made to TMZ. Janie was at the camp with several cousins, all of whom were able to escape the flooding.

Tavia Hunt, Clark Hunt’s wife, expressed the family’s sorrow in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives — including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friends’ little girls,” she wrote.

She also reflected on finding faith amidst the pain and loss.

Janie was the great-granddaughter of the late billionaire William Herbert Hunt and had deep roots in Texas and the Chiefs organization. Camp Mystic has reported at least 27 fatalities among campers and staff.

Also among the deceased was Richard “Dick” Eastland, co-owner of Camp Mystic, who reportedly lost his life while trying to save several children. Camp Mystic has released a public statement expressing their grief and confirming they are using all resources available to assist families and continue the search efforts.

During a recent press conference, local authorities confirmed that 11 campers and one counselor are still unaccounted for. This tragedy has resonated nationally, with notable figures like Jenna Bush Hager sharing perspectives on Camp Mystic in Texas's significance, noting her mother was a counselor.

As the Hunt family and NFL community reflect on and experience grief alongside those affected families, teams from all leagues have also helped.