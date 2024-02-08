Travis Kelce opened up on his New Heights podcast about his good luck charm for his resurgence in the playoffs, and it's not Taylor Swift.

In a rare Thursday edition of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast this week (presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, and posted one day later than usual due to Super Bowl-related schedule changes), Travis revealed what he thinks his good luck charm has been throughout this resurgent playoff run for him and the Chiefs. Interestingly, it's not Taylor Swift, though she's been on quite the good luck roll herself these days.

No, Travis Kelce actually credits his recent fortune to his increasingly unruly playoff beard. Brother Jason Kelce asked Travis about the beard after first addressing the recent “did Travis Kelce invent the fade haircut” controversy.

As Jason tried to find out what takes longer to cut between Travis' hair and beard, he had to stop himself to ask, “Dude, what is going on right now with the beard by the way? We haven't talked about this.”

“We're growing,” Travis responded with some serious football intensity. “It's long,” Jason pointed out. “Yeah, we're putting in that work,” deadpanned Travis.

Travis admitted that he hasn't trimmed his beard since before Christmas. “I've been playing way better since I've been growing it,” he said.

Travis called the beard “an ode to the ups and downs of the season.”

He elaborated that, “I just feel like, when I look in the mirror, I feel… rugged. Like I've been working for something. Focused on something.”

Jason backed him up, agreeing that it looked like a working man's beard.

“I haven't been worried about anything but gettin' s–t done,” Travis warned.

That sounds ominous if you're a 49ers fan. If you're a fan of Travis Kelce and the New Heights podcast on the other hand, knowing Kelce is in a good mindset with a powerful good luck facial hair charm on his side should have you feeling pretty good heading into Super Bowl weekend.