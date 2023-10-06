Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been asking for Travis Kelce to invite him to be on New Heights, the podcast the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

James reached out to the Kelce brothers on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week, playfully challenging Travis and Jason to finally invite him on their podcast.

“@newheightshow Crazy I can’t get a invite to join yall fantastic show! Is it because you guys are truly the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim to be? 🥴😁😁😁Be honest! Seriously you guys are AWESOME!!

James, like the Kelce brothers, grew up in Ohio. The Kelces are from Westlake and LeBron is from Akron.

Jason told Travis that he was supposed to invite James to join them. To that, Travis replied that he would be “honored to have you bless the show” as he posted on X, and the podcast's account issued an open invitation “anytime.”

LeBron and Travis had previously exchanged well wishes on social media. The NBA's all-time leading scorer congratulated Travis and the Chiefs when they won Super Bowl 57 last year against another Jason and the Eagles.

Fans of the podcast then posted their responses, with one user suggesting that when LeBron is interviewed, “It needs to be done in person at a venue with an audience perhaps in the Cleveland area.”

Another user joked that LeBron James may just be “using” the NFL brothers “for clout.” The podcast's account was quick to jokingly reply, “Are we about to put LeBron James on the map?” This references the idea going around on social media that Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map.