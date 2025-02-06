The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third straight year, and while they came out on top over the San Francisco 49ers a year ago, the game didn't come without a bit of controversy. That's because star tight end Travis Kelce was seen shoving his head coach, Andy Reid, on the sideline during a fired-up discussion between the two.

Early in the second quarter, Isiah Pacheco lost a fumble at the 49ers nine-yard line, with Kelce not being on the field for the play. Kelce angrily confronted Reid on the sideline, revealing later that he was simply saying he wanted to be on the field for those plays. Looking back on the incident a year later, Kelce downplayed it, saying the heat of the moment simply got the best of him.

“A push is a bit of an exaggeration. I would never push my coach like that. I was fired up, though, and Coach Reid knows I get fired up, and sometimes he gets fired up the same way to get me going. And at that point in the game, I just wanted to let him know, ‘You can put it on me, man. I’m ready for it.’ I was pretty heated in that moment. I know I can’t catch him off guard like that to where he stumbles,” Kelce said, per Michael Silver of The Athletic.

Travis Kelce, Andy Reid looking to win third straight Super Bowl with Chiefs

While folks wanted to make a big deal about this skirmish, Kelce and Reid both understood that it was an incident that only flared up because of the stakes of the game, with Kelce admitting that he crossed a line. Their relationship has remained intact, though, and this duo is a big reason why Kansas City is right back in the Super Bowl for the third straight year.

If the Chiefs manage to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl 57 rematch, they will become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. Kelce and Reid will be looking to help KC make history, while also avoiding any sort of controversy, which they struggled to do last year.