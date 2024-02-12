Travis Kelce was HEATED!

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was caught in a heated moment with head coach Andy Reid following a costly turnover in the Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

After Isiah Pacheco lost the ball in a fumble, Kelce was caught jawing at Reid and even bumping him, seemingly unhappy with the play-call that cost the turnover.

Travis Kelce was HEATED with Andy Reid after the Chiefs turnover 😳pic.twitter.com/Wa9FLp1wqQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

It's unknown what Travis Kelce told Andy Reid during the ugly moment, though it's definitely doesn't seem anything nice basing off on Kelce's expression. Perhaps Kelce was also mad that he was taken off the field in such a crucial situation.

Kelce could have probably done a better job controlling his emotions, though it's hard to blame him as well considering the gravity of the game. They know very well that they need to be perfect in order to win the final game of the season, so they can't afford such bad turnovers that could doom them.

Not to mention that Kelce has been very vocal about the importance of winning Super Bowl 58 heading to the game.

“Biggest game of my life. It's exciting…We've gotten two good days of work in down here so far. Just grinding with all the chaos that's going around in Vegas in between practices,” the Chiefs TE said during Super Bowl week.

Props should be given to Reid, however, for not overreacting and making things even worse. He understands how big it is for Kelce and his players. Moreover, Kelce is such a huge part of the team, so Reid is fully aware that their focus should be on the game and nothing else.